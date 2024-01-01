ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 96557.0 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at $0.11 or 5.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.91M. NDRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.25% off its 52-week high of $5.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 58.96% up since then. When we look at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.39K.

Analysts gave the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NDRA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.66 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.91%, with the 5-day performance at -5.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) is 120.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.20% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.91%. The 2023 estimates are for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc earnings to increase by 59.43%.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.