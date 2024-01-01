Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) Gain 0.58%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 72722.0 Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.75. With the company’s per share price at $13.95 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.61M. ELTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.34% off its 52-week high of $16.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.84, which suggests the last value was 72.47% up since then. When we look at Eltek Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.25K.

Analysts gave the Eltek Ltd (ELTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELTK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) trade information

Instantly ELTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.99 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 239.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK) is 11.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELTK’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Eltek Ltd (ELTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eltek Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.20% over the past 6 months, a 110.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Eltek Ltd earnings to increase by 110.91%.

ELTK Dividends

Eltek Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 1.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.30% of Eltek Ltd shares while 4.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.93%. There are 4.23% institutions holding the Eltek Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 60623.0 ELTK shares worth $0.57 million.

James Investment Research, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 25907.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.