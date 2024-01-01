Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ: EDUC) : Investors Should Not Dump EDUC Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 56464.0 Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.94M. EDUC’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.83% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 31.03% up since then. When we look at Educational Development Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.10K.

Analysts gave the Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EDUC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Educational Development Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC) trade information

Instantly EDUC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.29%, with the 5-day performance at 18.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC) is 34.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDUC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -331.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -331.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Educational Development Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $25.2 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.20%.

EDUC Dividends

Educational Development Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.57% of Educational Development Corp. shares while 22.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.66%. There are 22.51% institutions holding the Educational Development Corp. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million EDUC shares worth $0.66 million.

Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.54% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Needham Aggressive Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $0.57 million under it, the former controlled 5.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 4.04% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.62 million.