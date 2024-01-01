Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.87M. EDBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3296.0% off its 52-week high of $16.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Edible Garden AG Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.68K.

Analysts gave the Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EDBL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edible Garden AG Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5563 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.01%, with the 5-day performance at -8.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) is -1.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.07 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Edible Garden AG Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.75 million and $3.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Edible Garden AG Inc earnings to increase by 92.67%.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.52% of Edible Garden AG Inc shares while 8.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.61%. There are 8.23% institutions holding the Edible Garden AG Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million EDBL shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 35337.0 shares worth $44877.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 35337.0 shares estimated at $44877.0 under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares.