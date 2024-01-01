Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.70M. CYCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -557.3% off its 52-week high of $17.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 17.6% up since then. When we look at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.42K.

Analysts gave the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYCC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$7.07.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Instantly CYCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.35 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.31%, with the 5-day performance at -25.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) is -40.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.78% over the past 6 months, a 7.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.35%. The 2023 estimates are for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 4.72%.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.09% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 18.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.66%. There are 18.26% institutions holding the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.26% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million CYCC shares worth $0.39 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.87% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 86949.0 shares estimated at $51221.0 under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 64068.0 shares worth around $37742.0.