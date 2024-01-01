CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.07 or 9.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.04M. CURO’s last price was a discount, traded about -520.0% off its 52-week high of $4.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 27.5% up since then. When we look at CURO Group Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 79860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.25K.

Analysts gave the CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CURO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CURO Group Holdings Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Instantly CURO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8159 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 9.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.46%, with the 5-day performance at 7.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CURO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CURO Group Holdings Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.74% over the past 6 months, a -227.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CURO Group Holdings Corp will rise 27.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CURO Group Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $175.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $217.2 million and $209.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for CURO Group Holdings Corp earnings to decrease by -178.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.68% per year.

CURO Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.41% of CURO Group Holdings Corp shares while 26.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.77%. There are 26.14% institutions holding the CURO Group Holdings Corp stock share, with Oco Capital Partners, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million CURO shares worth $5.33 million.

Long Focus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 2.98 million shares worth $4.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.41 million.