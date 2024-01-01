Could VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ:VRME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.19M. VRME’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.68% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 24.11% up since then. When we look at VerifyMe Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 85860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531.35K.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

Instantly VRME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.45%, with the 5-day performance at 4.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ:VRME) is 7.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VerifyMe Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.84% over the past 6 months, a 31.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VerifyMe Inc will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.45 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VerifyMe Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.7 million and $5.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.65%. The 2023 estimates are for VerifyMe Inc earnings to increase by 87.35%.

VRME Dividends

VerifyMe Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.40% of VerifyMe Inc shares while 6.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.59%. There are 6.92% institutions holding the VerifyMe Inc stock share, with MML Investors Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million VRME shares worth $0.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.92% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 85157.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.