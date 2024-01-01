Could The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at -$1.81 or -19.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.12M. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.3% off its 52-week high of $16.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.33, which suggests the last value was 55.54% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.57K.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.70 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -19.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.10%, with the 5-day performance at -14.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 4.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.67%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 7600.0 shares worth $56794.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 816.0 shares estimated at $5222.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.