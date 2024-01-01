Could Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s per share price at $5.24 changed hands at $0.27 or 5.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $275.41M. LYRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.96% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 64.5% up since then. When we look at Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.85K.

Analysts gave the Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LYRA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Instantly LYRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.31 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.88%, with the 5-day performance at 14.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) is 60.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyra Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.49% over the past 6 months, a 27.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyra Therapeutics Inc will rise 18.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $390k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $300k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11k and $410k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3,445.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.24%. The 2023 estimates are for Lyra Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 28.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.60% per year.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Lyra Therapeutics Inc shares while 82.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.74%. There are 82.06% institutions holding the Lyra Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.75% of the shares, roughly 12.76 million LYRA shares worth $52.43 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 4.01 million shares worth $16.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $1.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.24 million.