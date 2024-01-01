Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 55848.0 Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.05M. CNTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.56% off its 52-week high of $1.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 58.41% up since then. When we look at Context Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.21K.

Analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Context Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2299 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 32.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Context Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.37% over the past 6 months, a -53.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Context Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -55.20%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.82% of Context Therapeutics Inc shares while 23.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.67%. There are 23.92% institutions holding the Context Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.09% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million CNTX shares worth $1.05 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.60% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.17 million.