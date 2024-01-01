Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 74170.0 Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.28M. CGTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.65% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 51.35% up since then. When we look at Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.27K.

Analysts gave the Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CGTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Instantly CGTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0269 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.90%, with the 5-day performance at 8.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) is 72.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cognition Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.09% over the past 6 months, a -2.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cognition Therapeutics Inc will fall -65.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Cognition Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -1.92%.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 27.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.95% of Cognition Therapeutics Inc shares while 45.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.90%. There are 45.93% institutions holding the Cognition Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Pathstone Family Office, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million CGTX shares worth $4.04 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 2.04 million shares worth $3.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.31 million.