Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ: CNVS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.36M. CNVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -825.93% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 28.15% up since then. When we look at Cineverse Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.46K.

Analysts gave the Cineverse Corp (CNVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNVS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cineverse Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information

Instantly CNVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.59%, with the 5-day performance at 20.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) is 23.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

Cineverse Corp (CNVS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cineverse Corp will fall -126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cineverse Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.88 million and $12.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.24%. The 2023 estimates are for Cineverse Corp earnings to increase by 35.84%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CNVS Dividends

Cineverse Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.98% of Cineverse Corp shares while 8.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.57%. There are 8.88% institutions holding the Cineverse Corp stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million CNVS shares worth $1.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 94251.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.