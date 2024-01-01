CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 76097.0 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $7.16 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.37M. CASI’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.44% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 77.65% up since then. When we look at CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60950.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.12K.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Instantly CASI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.50 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 300.00%, with the 5-day performance at 6.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) is 39.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 186.40% over the past 6 months, a 35.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 87.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.26 million and $8.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.64%. The 2023 estimates are for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 35.88%.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.