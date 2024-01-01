Can Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: STKH) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 72005.0 Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.40M. STKH’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.45% off its 52-week high of $1.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 13.79% up since then. When we look at Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.49K.

Analysts gave the Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STKH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) is -3.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.95% over the past 6 months, a 96.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.14%.

STKH Dividends

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR shares while 2.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.64%. There are 2.64% institutions holding the Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.55% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million STKH shares worth $0.68 million.

Osaic Holdings Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 55500.0 shares worth $46620.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 3942.0 shares estimated at $3213.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.