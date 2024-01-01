Can A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 74808.0 A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.61M. AZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.9% off its 52-week high of $3.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 27.01% up since then. When we look at A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 89830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.86K.

Analysts gave the A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

Instantly AZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4750 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.87%, with the 5-day performance at 3.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) is -1.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.52%.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.69% of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. shares while 4.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.31%. There are 4.48% institutions holding the A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stock share, with Shay Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million AZ shares worth $1.49 million.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 9144.0 shares estimated at $16824.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.