Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $6.48 changed hands at $0.13 or 2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.70M. BWAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.43% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 78.7% up since then. When we look at Brainsway Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.18K.

Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) trade information

Instantly BWAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.35 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 162.35%, with the 5-day performance at -6.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brainsway Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 184.21% over the past 6 months, a 45.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.35%. The 2023 estimates are for Brainsway Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 64.26%.

BWAY Dividends

Brainsway Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.