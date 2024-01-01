BFRI Stock: More Upside For Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI)?

In the last trading session, 63364.0 Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $2.77 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.79M. BFRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -708.3% off its 52-week high of $22.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 3.97% up since then. When we look at Biofrontera Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.20K.

Analysts gave the Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.98.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.18 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.89%, with the 5-day performance at -14.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -28.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biofrontera Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.87% over the past 6 months, a 9.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biofrontera Inc will rise 65.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.44 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Biofrontera Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.14 million and $8.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Biofrontera Inc earnings to decrease by -2671.67%.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.85% of Biofrontera Inc shares while 14.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.88%. There are 14.84% institutions holding the Biofrontera Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 10953.0 BFRI shares worth $5695.0.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 9560.0 shares worth $4971.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6047.0 shares estimated at $3144.0 under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 4906.0 shares worth around $2551.0.