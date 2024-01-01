Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 52466.0 Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.68M. BMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -454.48% off its 52-week high of $8.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 37.24% up since then. When we look at Beamr Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.56K.

Analysts gave the Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BMR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Beamr Imaging Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Instantly BMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.27%, with the 5-day performance at 23.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 16.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

BMR Dividends

Beamr Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.93% of Beamr Imaging Ltd shares while 9.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.16%. There are 9.17% institutions holding the Beamr Imaging Ltd stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 10000.0 BMR shares worth $28200.0.

SignatureFD, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 6000.0 shares worth $16920.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.