Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.79M. ASST’s last price was a discount, traded about -990.63% off its 52-week high of $6.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 54.69% up since then. When we look at Asset Entities Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Instantly ASST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.00%, with the 5-day performance at -3.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) is -19.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.07% of Asset Entities Inc shares while 2.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.10%. There are 2.08% institutions holding the Asset Entities Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 46138.0 ASST shares worth $80280.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 42500.0 shares worth $73950.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 9300.0 shares estimated at $16182.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.