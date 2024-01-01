ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 82842.0 ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.65. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.64M. ASPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.91% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 84.36% up since then. When we look at ASP Isotopes Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 239.00K.

Analysts gave the ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASPI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ASP Isotopes Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Instantly ASPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8599 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) is -2.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASP Isotopes Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 215.25% over the past 6 months, a -166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -22.40%.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.23% of ASP Isotopes Inc shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.24%. There are 0.63% institutions holding the ASP Isotopes Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million ASPI shares worth $0.27 million.

Warberg Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 55218.0 shares worth $31352.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.