Are Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.42 changed hands at -$0.47 or -7.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.88M. SGMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.19% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 60.7% up since then. When we look at Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96720.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.31K.

Analysts gave the Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SGMT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Instantly SGMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.35 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -7.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.02%, with the 5-day performance at -3.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is 34.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.30% of Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares while 71.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.81%. There are 71.97% institutions holding the Sagimet Biosciences Inc stock share, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund the top institutional holder. As of Aug 30, 2023, the company held 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million SGMT shares worth $7.67 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 0.28 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Jul 30, 2023.