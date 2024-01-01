Are GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 55239.0 GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.03M. GVP’s last price was a discount, traded about -462.19% off its 52-week high of $11.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 34.83% up since then. When we look at GSE Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.87K.

Analysts gave the GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GVP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) trade information

Instantly GVP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.15 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.08%, with the 5-day performance at 6.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) is -37.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GVP’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -546.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -546.77% for it to hit the projected low.

GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GSE Systems, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.17% over the past 6 months, a -35.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for GSE Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 50.97%.

GVP Dividends

GSE Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.59% of GSE Systems, Inc. shares while 34.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.12%. There are 34.85% institutions holding the GSE Systems, Inc. stock share, with Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.77% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million GVP shares worth $0.51 million.

Minerva Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 0.92 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Needham Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $0.2 million.