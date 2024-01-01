Are Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELTX) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 71725.0 Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $8.34 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.14M. ELTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.45% off its 52-week high of $24.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 44.84% up since then. When we look at Elicio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.68K.

Analysts gave the Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ELTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elicio Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.92.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) trade information

Instantly ELTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.57 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.76%, with the 5-day performance at 43.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) is 48.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elicio Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.21% over the past 6 months, a 58.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elicio Therapeutics Inc. will rise 69.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.08%.

ELTX Dividends

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.13% of Elicio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 6.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.27%. There are 6.52% institutions holding the Elicio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.13% of the shares, roughly 94939.0 ELTX shares worth $0.9 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 70750.0 shares worth $0.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.