Are Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.98M. ADD’s last price was a discount, traded about -651.35% off its 52-week high of $2.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 51.35% up since then. When we look at Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 345.74K.

Analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Instantly ADD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) is 24.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.20%.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.00% of Color Star Technology Co Ltd shares while 0.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.32%. There are 0.28% institutions holding the Color Star Technology Co Ltd stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 20037.0 ADD shares worth $28051.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 13392.0 shares worth $18748.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.