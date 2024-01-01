ARB IOT Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ: ARBB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.26 million ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.94M. ARBB’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.76% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 72.55% up since then. When we look at ARB IOT Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARBB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ARB IOT Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB) trade information

Instantly ARBB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 215.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.54 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.77%, with the 5-day performance at 215.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB) is 186.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The 2023 estimates are for ARB IOT Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -68.00%.

ARBB Dividends

ARB IOT Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 94.56% of ARB IOT Group Ltd shares while 0.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.27%. There are 0.01% institutions holding the ARB IOT Group Ltd stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3119.0 ARBB shares worth $8452.0.