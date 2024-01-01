Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.94 changed hands at -$2.08 or -6.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. APGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.4% off its 52-week high of $33.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.19, which suggests the last value was 49.21% up since then. When we look at Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 311.94K.

Analysts gave the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APGE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Instantly APGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.08 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.61%, with the 5-day performance at 9.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 56.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.99 days.

APGE Dividends

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.84% of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. shares while 109.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 126.58%. There are 109.06% institutions holding the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SG Americas Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4931.0 APGE shares worth $0.11 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $9.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $5.96 million.