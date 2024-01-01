Analyzing Protara Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: TARA) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 78105.0 Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.30M. TARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.34% off its 52-week high of $4.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 44.68% up since then. When we look at Protara Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.03K.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA) trade information

Instantly TARA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0230 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.03%, with the 5-day performance at 8.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA) is 25.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protara Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.54% over the past 6 months, a -9.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protara Therapeutics Inc will rise 73.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.46%. The 2023 estimates are for Protara Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 39.38%.

TARA Dividends

Protara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.91% of Protara Therapeutics Inc shares while 45.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.26%. There are 45.62% institutions holding the Protara Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 23.77% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million TARA shares worth $6.44 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 0.77 million shares worth $1.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.34 million.