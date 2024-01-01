Analyzing Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ: ZJYL)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 68359.0 Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $248.05 changed hands at $74.05 or 42.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. ZJYL’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.55% off its 52-week high of $509.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.84, which suggests the last value was 98.05% up since then. When we look at Jin Medical International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.09K.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Instantly ZJYL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 251.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 310.40 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 42.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3020.13%, with the 5-day performance at 251.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) is 948.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

ZJYL Dividends

Jin Medical International Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.05% of Jin Medical International Ltd shares while 0.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.54%. There are 0.28% institutions holding the Jin Medical International Ltd stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 8663.0 ZJYL shares worth $2.15 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 273.0 shares worth $67717.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 7516.0 shares estimated at $1.86 million under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 5327.0 shares worth around $1.32 million.