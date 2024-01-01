Analyzing Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR(NASDAQ: DUO) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.09M. DUO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3862.69% off its 52-week high of $26.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 28.36% up since then. When we look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.77K.

Analysts gave the Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.17%, with the 5-day performance at 3.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) is -22.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.80%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR shares while 14.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.26%.