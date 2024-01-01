Analyzing Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRDA)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.1 million Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.40. With the company’s per share price at $15.09 changed hands at -$1.32 or -8.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $503.10M. TRDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.2% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 38.24% up since then. When we look at Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 89590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.20K.

Analysts gave the Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRDA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

Instantly TRDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.56 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.61%, with the 5-day performance at 2.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) is 15.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.63 days.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Entrada Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.33% over the past 6 months, a 97.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Entrada Therapeutics Inc will rise 69.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -219.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.41 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -91.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Entrada Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 94.74%.

TRDA Dividends

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.79% of Entrada Therapeutics Inc shares while 78.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.98%. There are 78.37% institutions holding the Entrada Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.66% of the shares, roughly 4.87 million TRDA shares worth $73.67 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.33% or 4.43 million shares worth $67.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $26.99 million under it, the former controlled 5.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $9.11 million.