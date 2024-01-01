An Overview of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 90376.0 Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.00M. STRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -446.51% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 51.16% up since then. When we look at Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.68K.

Analysts gave the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STRM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) trade information

Instantly STRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6399 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.10%, with the 5-day performance at 13.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) is 51.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STRM’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -248.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.59%. The 2023 estimates are for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc earnings to decrease by -50.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

STRM Dividends

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.45% of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc shares while 31.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.08%. There are 31.25% institutions holding the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc stock share, with Tamarack Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 4.93 million STRM shares worth $6.26 million.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 4.82 million shares worth $6.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.77 million.