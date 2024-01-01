An Overview of Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 84197.0 Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $10.89 changed hands at $2.24 or 25.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.33M. KPLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.0% off its 52-week high of $28.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.26, which suggests the last value was 24.15% up since then. When we look at Katapult Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.07K.

Analysts gave the Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KPLT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Katapult Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.18.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Instantly KPLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.18 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 25.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.46%, with the 5-day performance at 27.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) is -4.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Katapult Holdings Inc will rise 68.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Katapult Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $63.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.85 million and $55.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Katapult Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 63.59%.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.86% of Katapult Holdings Inc shares while 33.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.04%. There are 33.65% institutions holding the Katapult Holdings Inc stock share, with Iridian Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million KPLT shares worth $5.03 million.

Anchorage Capital Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.61% or 0.11 million shares worth $2.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 65728.0 shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 32822.0 shares worth around $0.74 million.