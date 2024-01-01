An Overview Of GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI)

In the last trading session, 0.28 million GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.74M. GRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -9610.53% off its 52-week high of $36.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at GRI Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.67K.

Analysts gave the GRI Bio Inc (GRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GRI Bio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

Instantly GRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.58%, with the 5-day performance at 3.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) is -36.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.26%.

GRI Dividends

GRI Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 26.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.69% of GRI Bio Inc shares while 6.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.85%. There are 6.22% institutions holding the GRI Bio Inc stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 39.89% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million GRI shares worth $5.01 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 14878.0 shares worth $63231.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 275.0 shares estimated at $1643.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 318.0 shares worth around $1900.0.