An Overview Of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS)

In the last trading session, 0.22 million GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.17M. WGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -551.27% off its 52-week high of $17.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 57.82% up since then. When we look at GeneDx Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.05K.

Analysts gave the GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WGS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GeneDx Holdings Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

Instantly WGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.05 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.41%, with the 5-day performance at -1.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) is 53.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GeneDx Holdings Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.86% over the past 6 months, a 89.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GeneDx Holdings Corp will rise 90.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.8 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GeneDx Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $52.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.35 million and $43.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for GeneDx Holdings Corp earnings to increase by 88.33%.

WGS Dividends

GeneDx Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.83% of GeneDx Holdings Corp shares while 50.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.32%. There are 50.75% institutions holding the GeneDx Holdings Corp stock share, with Corvex Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million WGS shares worth $19.71 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 3.1 million shares worth $18.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $2.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.44 million.