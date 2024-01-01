Amesite Inc (NASDAQ: AMST): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 71663.0 Amesite Inc (NASDAQ:AMST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at -$0.37 or -14.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.71M. AMST’s last price was a discount, traded about -315.56% off its 52-week high of $9.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 30.67% up since then. When we look at Amesite Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.13K.

Analysts gave the Amesite Inc (AMST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amesite Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Amesite Inc (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Instantly AMST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.79 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -14.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.08%, with the 5-day performance at -5.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amesite Inc (NASDAQ:AMST) is 17.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.35%.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Amesite Inc (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.67% of Amesite Inc shares while 4.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.63%. There are 4.53% institutions holding the Amesite Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.75% of the shares, roughly 44611.0 AMST shares worth $0.16 million.

Telemus Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 33501.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 43962.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 9618.0 shares worth around $37414.0.