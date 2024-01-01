Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.34M. ALZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1238.2% off its 52-week high of $11.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 5.62% up since then. When we look at Alzamend Neuro Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77100.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.62K.

Analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -23.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alzamend Neuro Inc will rise 52.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.45%. The 2023 estimates are for Alzamend Neuro Inc earnings to increase by 11.78%.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.79% of Alzamend Neuro Inc shares while 5.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.43%. There are 5.87% institutions holding the Alzamend Neuro Inc stock share, with Truist Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.39% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million ALZN shares worth $1.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 2.04 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $0.44 million.