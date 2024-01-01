Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 77719.0 Alset Inc (NASDAQ:AEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at $0.12 or 13.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.52M. AEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.69% off its 52-week high of $3.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 31.07% up since then. When we look at Alset Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61960.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.18K.

Alset Inc (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.22%, with the 5-day performance at 35.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alset Inc (NASDAQ:AEI) is -10.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

AEI Dividends

Alset Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Alset Inc (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.52% of Alset Inc shares while 4.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.50%. There are 4.41% institutions holding the Alset Inc stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million AEI shares worth $0.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 99236.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 77598.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 21638.0 shares worth around $33538.0.