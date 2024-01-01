ALLG Stock: More Upside For Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG)?

In the last trading session, 72340.0 Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $360.69M. ALLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.22% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at Allego NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.85K.

Analysts gave the Allego NV (ALLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALLG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allego NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.01%, with the 5-day performance at 6.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) is 8.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

Allego NV (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Allego NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.89 million and $38.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Allego NV earnings to increase by 74.81%.

ALLG Dividends

Allego NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.16% of Allego NV shares while 83.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.01%. There are 83.15% institutions holding the Allego NV stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.00% of the shares, roughly 18.71 million ALLG shares worth $51.44 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 1.17 million shares worth $3.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 1.4 million shares estimated at $3.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares.