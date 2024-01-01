Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 76471.0 Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at -$0.13 or -4.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.91M. ALRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 66.89% up since then. When we look at Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.29K.

Analysts gave the Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) trade information

Instantly ALRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.63%, with the 5-day performance at 1.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) is 58.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aileron Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.31% over the past 6 months, a 66.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.03%.

ALRN Dividends

Aileron Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 13.