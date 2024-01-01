Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 79086.0 Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $22.63 changed hands at -$0.94 or -3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $626.17M. AVTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.63% off its 52-week high of $30.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.41, which suggests the last value was 58.42% up since then. When we look at Aerovate Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.24K.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

Instantly AVTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.50 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.76%, with the 5-day performance at 12.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE) is 41.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.08 days.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aerovate Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.95% over the past 6 months, a -35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc will fall -16.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -32.86%.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc shares while 103.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.07%. There are 103.04% institutions holding the Aerovate Therapeutics Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 29.89% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million AVTE shares worth $141.73 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.59% or 3.76 million shares worth $64.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $5.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $5.63 million.