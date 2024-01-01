A Review of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 56885.0 Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at -$0.17 or -7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74M. MINM’s last price was a discount, traded about -610.66% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 69.54% up since then. When we look at Minim Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 74600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Minim Inc (MINM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MINM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Minim Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.09%, with the 5-day performance at -5.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) is 116.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Minim Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.92% over the past 6 months, a 58.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Minim Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $11.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.07%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 15 and December 22.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.86% of Minim Inc shares while 2.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.36%. There are 2.29% institutions holding the Minim Inc stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 27881.0 MINM shares worth $0.12 million.

With 27881.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.