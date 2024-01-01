A Review of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 58999.0 Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $7.96 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $776.66M. CNTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.67% off its 52-week high of $8.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 62.31% up since then. When we look at Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.28K.

Analysts gave the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNTA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Instantly CNTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.50 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 156.77%, with the 5-day performance at 7.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 34.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.06 days.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.59% over the past 6 months, a 29.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR earnings to increase by 29.61%.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares while 84.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.16%. There are 84.63% institutions holding the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stock share, with Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 20.50% of the shares, roughly 19.96 million CNTA shares worth $129.16 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.94% or 9.68 million shares worth $59.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $21.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $6.26 million.