A Review of Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: BBLG)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.52 changed hands at -$1.48 or -24.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76M. BBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2023.89% off its 52-week high of $96.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 35.62% up since then. When we look at Bone Biologics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 268.85K.

Analysts gave the Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bone Biologics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$5.6.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.56 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -24.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.02%, with the 5-day performance at 44.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 36.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bone Biologics Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.49% over the past 6 months, a 17.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bone Biologics Corp will rise 87.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.78%. The 2023 estimates are for Bone Biologics Corp earnings to decrease by -60.30%.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 18 and March 23.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.98% of Bone Biologics Corp shares while 22.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.27%. There are 22.82% institutions holding the Bone Biologics Corp stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million BBLG shares worth $0.42 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 50000.0 shares worth $71500.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 197.0 shares estimated at $1001.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.