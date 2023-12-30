Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) At $15.15: So What?

In last trading session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.15 trading at -$0.43 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07B. That closing price of ZNTL’s stock is at a discount of -107.66% from its 52-week high price of $31.46 and is indicating a premium of 36.9% from its 52-week low price of $9.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.92 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days ZNTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $15.15 price level, adding 8.35% to its value on the day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.94% in past 5-day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) showed a performance of 42.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.59 million shares which calculate 13.64 days to cover the short interests.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.22% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -66.20% during past 5 years.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.