Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) 4.51% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at -$0.06 or -7.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $270.54M. That closing price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -149.32% from its 52-week high price of $1.82 and is indicating a premium of 17.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 810.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.26%, in the last five days YSG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 9.15% to its value on the day. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -49.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.51% in past 5-day. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) showed a performance of -6.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.76 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.82% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $117.33 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -112.61% during past 5 years.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.52% institutions for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at YSG for having 34.94 million shares of worth $35.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 13.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.55 million shares of worth $5.6 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.51 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.