Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) Share Price Rebounds 65.33% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.91 trading at -$2.25 or -5.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.73B. That closing price of XMTR’s stock is at a discount of -14.37% from its 52-week high price of $41.07 and is indicating a premium of 65.33% from its 52-week low price of $12.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 493.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xometry Inc (XMTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.90%, in the last five days XMTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/28/23 when the stock touched $35.91 price level, adding 7.31% to its value on the day. Xometry Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.12% in past 5-day. Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) showed a performance of 54.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.54 million shares which calculate 8.2 days to cover the short interests.

Xometry Inc (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xometry Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.94% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.60% in the current quarter and calculating 120.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.03 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $135.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $98.2 million and $105.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.40% while estimating it to be 29.00% for the next quarter.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.99% institutions for Xometry Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Brown Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at XMTR for having 6.35 million shares of worth $134.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 6.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.17 million.

On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.48 million shares of worth $73.78 million or 7.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.22 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $66.76 million in the company or a holder of 6.70% of company’s stock.