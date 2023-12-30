With 52.48% Distance From Low, Could Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.38 trading at $2.2 or 12.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $248.45M. That closing price of NGNE’s stock is at a premium of 2.99% from its 52-week high price of $18.80 and is indicating a premium of 52.48% from its 52-week low price of $9.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36900.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neurogene Inc (NGNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.81%, in the last five days NGNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $19.38 price level. Neurogene Inc’s shares saw a change of 90.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.03% in past 5-day. Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE) showed a performance of 42.08% in past 30-days.

Neurogene Inc (NGNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neurogene Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.50% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.40% during past 5 years.

NGNE Dividends

Neurogene Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ:NGNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.07% institutions for Neurogene Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NGNE for having 0.31 million shares of worth $5.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24677.0 shares of worth $0.48 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23942.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.