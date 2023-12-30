With 49.49% Distance From Low, Is Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw 0.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.83 trading at -$0.05 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $293.96M. That closing price of AXGN’s stock is at a discount of -65.74% from its 52-week high price of $11.32 and is indicating a premium of 49.49% from its 52-week low price of $3.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 508.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Axogen Inc. (AXGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days AXGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/22/23 when the stock touched $6.83 price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. Axogen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.48% in past 5-day. Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) showed a performance of 5.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 3.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -148.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.77% for stock’s current value.

Axogen Inc. (AXGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Axogen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.67% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -266.70% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.68 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $36.16 million and $36.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.28% during past 5 years.

AXGN Dividends

Axogen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s Major holders