Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) Has Reached A Distance Of 2.78% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.0 or -0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.70M. That closing price of WINT’s stock is at a discount of -2547.22% from its 52-week high price of $19.06 and is indicating a premium of 2.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 123.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days WINT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 3.15% to its value on the day. Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -91.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.64% in past 5-day. Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) showed a performance of -25.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19330.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Windtree Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.95% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.63% during past 5 years.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.65% institutions for Windtree Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the top institutional holder at WINT for having 0.14 million shares of worth $98156.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 41640.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29939.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41640.0 shares of worth $29939.0 or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13610.0 shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9785.0 in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.