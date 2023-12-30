Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) Share Price Recovers 24.0% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.05 or 5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.85M. That closing price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -60.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 24.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 84780.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 82.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/29/23 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.29% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of 8.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7510.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1106.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1106.0% for stock’s current value.

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $129.4 million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $96.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $230.5 million and $146.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -43.90% while estimating it to be -34.60% for the next quarter.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.38% institutions for Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at VIOT for having 0.71 million shares of worth $0.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 80064.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72057.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 71922.0 shares of worth $61852.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 71922.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $61205.0 in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.